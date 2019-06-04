close

Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani lock lips in new 'Kabir Singh' poster - See inside

The storyline revolves around the life of a student who sets out on a self-destructive path after his lover marries someone else.

Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani lock lips in new &#039;Kabir Singh&#039; poster - See inside
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will be seen in 'Kabir Singh' soon. This will be their first outing together on-screen. The movie is an official remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'.

The makers have unveiled the new poster of the movie and the duo can be seen sharing a passionate kiss. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared new poster.

He wrote: “All set for 21 June 2019... New poster of #KabirSingh... Stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani... Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.”

The Hindi remake is titled 'Kabir Singh' and is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. The movie is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. The film is set to release on June 21, 2019.

The original 'Arjun Reddy' featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The film was a huge hit and was widely appreciated by the fans.

 

