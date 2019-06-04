Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani lock lips in new 'Kabir Singh' poster - See inside

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will be seen in 'Kabir Singh' soon. This will be their first outing together on-screen. The movie is an official remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'.

The makers have unveiled the new poster of the movie and the duo can be seen sharing a passionate kiss. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared new poster.

He wrote: “All set for 21 June 2019... New poster of #KabirSingh... Stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani... Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.”

All set for 21 June 2019... New poster of #KabirSingh... Stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani... Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. pic.twitter.com/xkHK5nmKEy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2019

The Hindi remake is titled 'Kabir Singh' and is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. The movie is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. The film is set to release on June 21, 2019.

The storyline revolves around the life of a student who sets out on a self-destructive path after his lover marries someone else.

The original 'Arjun Reddy' featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The film was a huge hit and was widely appreciated by the fans.