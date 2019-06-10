Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani twin in 'happy colour' at Kabir Singh promotion — Check pics

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, who are awaiting the release of 'Kabir Singh', were seen twinning on Monday at a promotional event of the film. Both Shahid and Kiara were seen dressed up in 'happy colour' yellow.

Shahid looked uber cool in a yellow tee and black denim which he sported with white-and-black sneakers. Shraddha, on the other hand, sported a yellow tank top which she teamed with nude-coloured pants. She teamed up her outfits with hoop earrings and nude stilettos.

Check out their pictures from the event below:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

It is to be noted that the trailer of Kabir Singh has received a lot of warmth and applauds from all corners.

Shahid essays a medical student-turned-surgeon, a jilted lover and someone with major anger management issues. Not just Shahid, Kiara as the female lead has also received an overwhelming response for her demure appearance as Preeti in the trailer.

'Kabir Singh', a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is a remake of Telugu hit film 'Arjun Reddy' that starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. The remake is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed the original.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, the film is set to release on June 21, 2019.