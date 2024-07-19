Shahid Kapoor’s Deva Set To Release On Feb 15 Next Year - Check Deets

New Delhi: Get ready for an adrenaline rush as Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are all set to light up February 14, 2025, with their high-octane action thriller 'Deva,' starring none other than Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor, renowned for his unforgettable performances in chart-toppers like “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”, the intense "Kabir Singh", and the classic romance "Jab We Met", is now gearing up to ignite the hearts of his fans once more with this exciting new project. His upcoming venture promises to be a thrilling addition to his collection, set to charm audiences once again with his magnetic presence and exceptional acting skills.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, 'Deva' promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama. Shahid Kapoor plays a brilliant but defiant police officer, while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

To increase the excitement, Shahid Kapoor just dropped a thrilling bombshell on Instagram, captioned “Get ready for a VIOLENT VALENTINE’S DAY

DEVA, releasing in theaters on 14th Feb 2025!”

in a police uniform and gripping a gun, it seems he's set to take on the role of a cop in this thrilling new venture.

'Deva' will deliver an exhilarating and entertaining story that will leave audiences spellbound. Don’t miss out on this high-octane action thriller, releasing on February 14, 2025!