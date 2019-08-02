close

Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh' continues solid grip at Box Office

The movie by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has earned rave reviews for the hard-hitting performances of the actors.

Shahid Kapoor starrer &#039;Kabir Singh&#039; continues solid grip at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: B-Towner Shahid Kapoor is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Kabir Singh'. Kiara Advani played the female lead opposite Sasha and the performances of the entire cast were widely appreciated by the masses. The film by Sandeep Reddy Vanga continues to break many records and has set the cash registers ringing. 

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: "#KabirSingh slows down in Week 6, but the job is done... Has set new benchmarks for an Adult-certified + non-holiday release film... [Week 6] Fri 35 lacs, Sat 55 lacs, Sun 70 lacs, Mon 28 lacs, Tue 28 lacs, Wed 28 lacs, Thu 27 lacs. Total: ₹ 277.07 cr. India biz."

The movie by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has earned rave reviews for the hard-hitting performances of the actors. The movie is a remake of the blockbuster Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy' which released in 2017 and was a massive hit.

The original 'Arjun Reddy' featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The film is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. The movie is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. 

The film has become the top-grossing movie of the year, and Shahid's first solo hit to cross Rs 250 crore mark at the Box Office. 

 

