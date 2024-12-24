Advertisement
DEVA

Shahid Kapoor Teases A 'Loaded' Action Pic, Is This His 'Deva' Look?

DEVA is set to release on January 31, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2024, 11:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Shahid Kapoor Teases A 'Loaded' Action Pic, Is This His 'Deva' Look? Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films’ upcoming film DEVA has been making headlines ever since its announcement. While the makers are keeping the audience hooked with intriguing updates about the film, the lead actor, Shahid Kapoor, has just dropped a powerful picture of himself from the film, further elevating the excitement.

Shahid Kapoor took to his social media and shared a monochrome picture in which he looks full of anger and rage. He further heightened the excitement for the film by writing the caption:

"LOADING"

The film marks Shahid Kapoor's return to the big screen after nearly a year. Now, the excitement has further elevated to the next level to see Shahid in an absolutely different avatar. 

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, DEVA is set to release on January 31, 2025.

