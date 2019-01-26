Shahid Kapoor teases Kiara Advani for being traumatised post shoot with him — Pic

New Delhi: Ace Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is currently working on 'Kabir Singh' which happens to be the Hindi remake of 2017 superhit Telugu entertainer 'Arjun Reddy'. Kiara Advani is paired opposite the star and the fresh casting gives fans one more reason to watch this flick.

Shahid and Kiara recently wrapped up shooting in the national capital after which they headed to Musoorie. On Saturday, Shahid took to his Instagram to post a picture with his co-star Kiara from inside a plane and teased her for being traumatised after shooting with him.

Take a look at his post:

Shahid and Kiara were today spotted at the Mumbai airport:

Kabir Singh' is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. Shahid will reportedly be seen playing an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his ex-lover marries someone else.

Earlier, actress Tara Sutaria who will make her Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2' was to play the lead but she backed out of the project. To replace Tara, Kiara was roped in.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens June 21, 2019.