Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2833500https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/shahid-kapoor-triptii-dimri-starrer-set-for-december-2025-release-vishal-bhardwaj-joins-as-director-2833500.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SHAHID KAPOOR

Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri Starrer Set For December 2025 Release, Vishal Bhardwaj Joins As Director

Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner shared an update about the project, revealing the film will hit the theatres on December 5, 2025.

|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2024, 10:25 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri Starrer Set For December 2025 Release, Vishal Bhardwaj Joins As Director (Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: After working together in films like 'Kaminey' and 'Haider', filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and actor Shahid Kapoor are all set to collaborate once again. The project will star Triptii Dimri as the female lead. Vishal Bhardwaj comes on board as director.

On Wednesday, Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner shared an update about the project, revealing the film will hit the theatres on December 5, 2025.

The film will go on floors on January 6, 2025.

"#SajidNadiadwala presents a @VishalBhardwaj film! A spectacular cinematic journey begins on 6th Jan 2025. Film releasing on 5th December2025@shahidkapoor@tripti_dimri23 @nanagpatekar @RandeepHooda @WardaNadiadwala," a post read on official X account of Nadiadwala Grandson.

A while ago, Shahid took to Instagram and expressed his excitement about the film.

"Every story has its time, and this one begins now. Shooting starts on 6th January 2025, and we'll see you in theatres on 5th December 2025," he wrote.

Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda are also a part of the project. Details regarding the film's plot have not been disclosed yet. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK