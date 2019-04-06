Shahid Kapoor unveils first poster of Kabir Singh-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a new poster of his much-awaited film Kabir Singh-a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The original movie starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey and became a massive hit down South. Helmed by Sandeep Vanga, the teaser of Kabir Singh will be unveiled on Monday.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Shahid wrote, "Find the #kabirsingh within you." The picture features Shahid's character with two cigarettes and stethoscope hanging around his neck.

Actress Kiara Advani will play the female lead in the film.

In November 2018, Shahid had shared his first look from the film leaving us all surprised. The actor got rid of his beard for the film and looked handsome as ever.

The film is being helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original 2017 Telugu blockbuster.

Earlier, actress Tara Sutaria who will make her Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2' was to play the lead but she backed out of the project. To replace Tara, Kiara was roped in.

'Kabir Singh' will hit the screens on June 21, 2019.