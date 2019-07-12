close

Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' becomes all-time blockbuster, set to cross Rs 250 cr mark at Box Office

In 'Kabir Singh', the fresh on-screen pairing of Kiara and Shahid proved to be a big hit, leaving the fans impressed. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Shahid Kapoor is having a time of his life. The actor is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Kabir Singh'. The film is inching closer to hit Rs 250 crore mark at the Box Office. The movie by Sandeep Vanga Reddy has earned rave reviews for the hard-hitting performances of the actors.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collection figures. He wrote:#KabirSingh is excellent in Week 3... Was affected [slightly] by the cricket matches [#CWC19]... Will cruise past ₹ 250 cr today [fourth Fri]... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3.11 cr, Thu 3.32 cr. Total: ₹ 249.60 cr. India biz.

In 'Kabir Singh', the fresh on-screen pairing of Kiara and Shahid proved to be a big hit, leaving the fans impressed. The movie is a remake of the blockbuster Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy' which released in 2017 and was a massive hit.

The original 'Arjun Reddy' featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The film is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. The movie is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.

The storyline revolves around the life of a student who sets out on a self-destructive path after his lover marries someone else.

'Kabir Singh' released on June 21, 2019.

 

