Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' continues smooth sail at Box Office

New Delhi: The man on top of his business right now, actor Shahid Kapoor has just delivered a mega-hit 'Kabir Singh' which has not only crushed the records of Vicky Kaushal' 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' but also that of superstar Salman Khan's 'Bharat' at the Box Office.

The movie has continued its smooth sailing in the fourth week of the month. Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collection figures. He wrote: #KabirSingh [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.60 cr. Total: ₹ 263.19 cr. India biz.

In 'Kabir Singh', the fresh on-screen pairing of Kiara and Shahid proved to be a big hit, leaving the fans impressed. The film released on June 21, 2019.

The movie by Sandeep Vanga Reddy has earned rave reviews for the hard-hitting performances of the actors. The movie is a remake of the blockbuster Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy' which released in 2017 and was a massive hit.

The original 'Arjun Reddy' featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The film is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. The movie is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.

The storyline revolves around the life of a student who sets out on a self-destructive path after his lover marries someone else.