Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' continues to dominate Box Office – Check collections

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is right now enjoying the super success of his latest release 'Kabir Singh' at the Box Office. The movie is doing great at ticket counters and has shown immense growth.

The audience has showered the film with love and appreciation. Also, the lead actor Shahid and Kiara's fresh on-screen pairing has received a big thumbs up from fans.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #KabirSingh continues its dominance... Shows solid gains on [second] Sat and Sun [despite #INDvENG #CWC19 cricket match]... Inches closer to ₹ 200 cr... Chasing a big total... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr. Total: ₹ 181.57 cr. India biz.

Kiara and Shahid have been paired together for the first time in 'Kabir Singh' which is a remake of the blockbuster Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. The original released way back in 2017 and was a massive hit.

'Kabir Singh' has emerged as Shahid's highest grossed in three days after 'Padmavaat'. The movie happens to be a no-holiday release and yet has collected a huge figure.

The original 'Arjun Reddy' featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The film is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. The movie is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.

The storyline revolves around the life of a student who sets out on a self-destructive path after his lover marries someone else.

The film released on June 21, 2019.