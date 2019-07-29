close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
kabir singh collections

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh continues to mint money on limited screens

Despite having big releases on its way, 'Kabir Singh' has managed to stay strong at the Box Office. 

Shahid Kapoor&#039;s Kabir Singh continues to mint money on limited screens
File photo

New Delhi: Despite having new releases in theatres, Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh' has refused to budge down and is maintaining a stronghold at Box Office. The romantic drama, featuring Shahid and Kiara Advani hit the screens almost a month back and is in the sixth week of its release. However, the film continues to rake in moolahs, much to everyone's surprise. 

On Sunday, the movie collected another Rs 70 lakh taking its total collection to Rs 275.96 crore. 

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest business collection of the film, writing, "#KabirSingh crosses ₹ 275 cr... Continues to collect well on limited screens/shows... [Week 6] Fri 35 lacs, Sat 55 lacs, Sun 70 lacs. Total: ₹ 275.96 cr. India biz." 

Here's the week-wise domestic collection of the film: 

Week 1: Rs 134.42 cr
Week 2: Rs 78.78 cr
Week 3: Rs 36.40 cr
Week 4: Rs 16.66 cr
Week 5: Rs 8.10 cr
Weekend 6: Rs 1.60 cr
Total: Rs 275.96 cr

In another tweet, he shared the records established by the film on Box Office: 

Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 3
Rs 100 cr: Day 5
Rs 125 cr: Day 7
Rs 150 cr: Day 9
Rs 175 cr: Day 10
Rs 200 cr: Day 13
Rs 225 cr: Day 16
Rs 250 cr: Day 22
Rs 275 cr: Day 37

'Kabir Singh' has been written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. It is a remake of his own Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. It focuses on the title character, an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend is forced to marry someone else.

The film is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.

It is to be noted that Ranveer Singh was the original choice of Sandeep Reddy to play Kabir Singh. However, things didn't work out between them and the role was later offered to Shahid Kapoor. 

Tags:
kabir singh collectionsShahid KapoorKabir SinghBollywoodKiara Advani
Next
Story

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' wins hearts, crosses Rs 125 cr at Box Office

Must Watch

PT12M18S

Azam Khan Apologises for 'Sexist' Remark, Rama Devi Refuses to Relent