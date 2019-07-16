close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' cruises past Rs 260 cr mark at Box Office

The original 'Arjun Reddy' featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The film is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. 

Shahid Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Kabir Singh&#039; cruises past Rs 260 cr mark at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The talented B-Town star Shahid Kapoor has tasted massive success with 'Kabir Singh', a film which is unstoppable at the Box Office. The cash registers are ringing loud as the movie cruises past Rs 260 crore mark at the ticket counters.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collection figures. He wrote: "#KabirSingh is steady... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr, Mon 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 261.59 cr. India biz."

The movie by Sandeep Vanga Reddy has earned rave reviews for the hard-hitting performances of the actors. The movie is a remake of the blockbuster Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy' which released in 2017 and was a massive hit.

The original 'Arjun Reddy' featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The film is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. The movie is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.

The storyline revolves around the life of a student who sets out on a self-destructive path after his lover marries someone else.

In 'Kabir Singh', the fresh on-screen pairing of Kiara and Shahid proved to be a big hit, leaving the fans impressed.

'Kabir Singh' released on June 21, 2019.

 

 

 

Tags:
Kabir Singhkabir singh box office collectionskabir singh collectionsShahid KapoorKiara Advani
Next
Story

'Spider Man: Far From Home': Tom Holland thanks fans with heartfelt message

Must Watch

PT17M32S

Top 5 Agenda: Big news to be the whole day's agenda today