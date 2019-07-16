Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' cruises past Rs 260 cr mark at Box Office

New Delhi: The talented B-Town star Shahid Kapoor has tasted massive success with 'Kabir Singh', a film which is unstoppable at the Box Office. The cash registers are ringing loud as the movie cruises past Rs 260 crore mark at the ticket counters.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collection figures. He wrote: "#KabirSingh is steady... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr, Mon 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 261.59 cr. India biz."

#KabirSingh is steady... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr, Mon 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 261.59 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 16, 2019

The movie by Sandeep Vanga Reddy has earned rave reviews for the hard-hitting performances of the actors. The movie is a remake of the blockbuster Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy' which released in 2017 and was a massive hit.

The original 'Arjun Reddy' featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The film is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. The movie is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.

The storyline revolves around the life of a student who sets out on a self-destructive path after his lover marries someone else.

In 'Kabir Singh', the fresh on-screen pairing of Kiara and Shahid proved to be a big hit, leaving the fans impressed.

'Kabir Singh' released on June 21, 2019.