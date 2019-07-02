close

Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' on a roll, to enter Rs 200 cr club soon

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor is a happy man these days. The actor is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Kabir Singh'. The film has garnered a positive response and is set to enter the much-coveted Rs 200 crore club at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #KabirSingh remains unstoppable... Will breach ₹ 200 cr mark + cross *lifetime biz* of #Bharat in Week 2 itself... Next target: Surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Uri... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr. Total: ₹ 190.64 cr. India biz.

Kiara and Shahid have been paired together for the first time in 'Kabir Singh' which is a remake of the blockbuster Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. The original released way back in 2017 and was a massive hit.

'Kabir Singh' has emerged as Shahid's highest grosser after 'Padmavaat'. The movie happens to be a no-holiday release and yet has collected a huge figure.

The original 'Arjun Reddy' featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The film is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. The movie is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.

The storyline revolves around the life of a student who sets out on a self-destructive path after his lover marries someone else.

The film released on June 21, 2019.

 

 

