close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh refuses to slow down, records excellent numbers in fourth week

The film arrived in theatres almost a month back, on June 21, however, that has not stopped it from raking in moolah. The romantic-drama has crossed Rs 260 crore in domestic Box Office market and has entered the 350 crore at global Box Office. 

Shahid Kapoor&#039;s Kabir Singh refuses to slow down, records excellent numbers in fourth week
Film still

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh' has turned out to be one of the most successful films of the year. And despite facing competition from Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30', the film seems to be enjoying a roaring success at the ticket counter. 

The film arrived in theatres almost a month back, on June 21, however, that has not stopped it from raking in moolah. The romantic-drama has crossed Rs 260 crore in domestic Box Office market and has entered the 350 crore at global Box Office. 

The romantic drama has crushed the collections of Salman Khan's 'Bharat' and Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and has turned out to be the best trended films of the year. In fact, it has become the biggest worldwide hit of 2019. 

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest business collections of 'Kabir Singh' on Twitter writing, "#KabirSingh records excellent numbers in Week 4... Second-highest *Week 4* of 2019, after #Uri [₹ 29.34 cr]... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.60 cr, Wed 1.55 cr, Thu 1.52 cr. Total: ₹ 266.26 cr. India biz."

He also shared the week-wise collections of the film: 

#KabirSingh biz at a glance...
Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr
Week 2: ₹ 78.78 cr
Week 3: ₹ 36.40 cr
Week 4: ₹ 16.66 cr
Total: ₹ 266.26 cr
India biz.
ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER

'Kabir Singh' has been written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. It is a remake of his own Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. it focuses on the title character, an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend is forced to marry someone else.

The film is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.

It is to be noted that Ranveer Singh was the original choice of Sandeep Reddy to play Kabir Singh. However, things didn't work out between them and the role was later offered to Shahid Kapoor. 

Tags:
Shahid KapoorKabir SinghKiara Advanikabir singh collections
Next
Story

Cats trailer: Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson trying for a new life

Must Watch

PT34M39S

Another Air Strike on Pakistan?