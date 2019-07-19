Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh refuses to slow down, records excellent numbers in fourth week

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh' has turned out to be one of the most successful films of the year. And despite facing competition from Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30', the film seems to be enjoying a roaring success at the ticket counter.

The film arrived in theatres almost a month back, on June 21, however, that has not stopped it from raking in moolah. The romantic-drama has crossed Rs 260 crore in domestic Box Office market and has entered the 350 crore at global Box Office.

The romantic drama has crushed the collections of Salman Khan's 'Bharat' and Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and has turned out to be the best trended films of the year. In fact, it has become the biggest worldwide hit of 2019.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest business collections of 'Kabir Singh' on Twitter writing, "#KabirSingh records excellent numbers in Week 4... Second-highest *Week 4* of 2019, after #Uri [₹ 29.34 cr]... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.60 cr, Wed 1.55 cr, Thu 1.52 cr. Total: ₹ 266.26 cr. India biz."

He also shared the week-wise collections of the film:

#KabirSingh biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr

Week 2: ₹ 78.78 cr

Week 3: ₹ 36.40 cr

Week 4: ₹ 16.66 cr

Total: ₹ 266.26 cr

India biz.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER

'Kabir Singh' has been written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. It is a remake of his own Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. it focuses on the title character, an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend is forced to marry someone else.

The film is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.

It is to be noted that Ranveer Singh was the original choice of Sandeep Reddy to play Kabir Singh. However, things didn't work out between them and the role was later offered to Shahid Kapoor.