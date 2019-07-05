Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh roars at Box Office, remains unstoppable—Check collections

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' has proved to be his biggest solo success so far. The movie remains unstoppable at the Box Office and has earned Rs 213.20 crore so far. The film has earned rave reviews for the actors' performances.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collection figures. He wrote: “#KabirSingh continues to flex its muscles at the BO... Packs a solid total... Will emerge highest grossing #Hindi film [2019] in Week 3... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr, Thu 6.72 cr. Total: ₹ 213.20 cr. India biz.

#KabirSingh biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr

Week 2: ₹ 78.78 cr

Total: ₹ 213.20 cr

India biz.

⭐️ Will #KabirSingh join the coveted ₹ 300 cr Club?... The cricket matches [#CWC19] might act as a roadblock... Week 3 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2019

Shahid starrer has comfortably raced past Salman Khan's 'Bharat' at the Box Office. Now, it's eying the lifetime collections of Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Top 5 highest grossing films... 2019 releases...

1. #Uri

2. #KabirSingh [still running]

3. #Bharat

4. #Kesari

5. #TotalDhamaal

[BO ranking as on 4 July 2019]

⭐️ #KabirSingh will occupy No 1 rank in its Week 3.

⭐️ #KabirSingh is being showcased in 2000+ screens in Week 3. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 5, 2019

In 'Kabir Singh', the fresh on-screen pairing of Kiara and Shahid proved to be a big hit, leaving the fans impressed. The movie is a remake of the blockbuster Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy' which released in 2017 and was a massive hit.

The original 'Arjun Reddy' featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The film is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. The movie is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.

The storyline revolves around the life of a student who sets out on a self-destructive path after his lover marries someone else.

'Kabir Singh' released on June 21, 2019.