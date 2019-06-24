Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' sets Box Office on fire—Check collections

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Kabir Singh'. The film has managed to impress the masses and it clearly shows at the ticket counters. The romantic drama is running to packed houses and has already crossed Rs 70 crore over the weekend.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: “#KabirSingh is firing on all cylinders at the BO... Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities - #KabirSingh wave grips the nation... Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s highest grosser in 3 days [after #Padmaavat]... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr. Total: ₹ 70.83 cr. India biz.”

#KabirSingh is firing on all cylinders at the BO... Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities - #KabirSingh wave grips the nation... Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s highest grosser in 3 days [after #Padmaavat]... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr. Total: ₹ 70.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2019

⭐️ Non-holiday release

⭐️ A certification [#CBFC]

⭐️ Normal ticket pricing [not enhanced rates]

⭐️ Released during cricket matches [#CWC19]

⭐️ Scathing reviews/criticism#KabirSingh braves it all... All biz calculations and estimations proven wrong by a wide margin... BO WINNER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2019

#KabirSingh surpasses *opening weekend* biz of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 62.40 cr / 3700 screens], thus emerging the biggest *non-holiday* opener of 2019... A remarkable feat, since #KabirSingh was released on 3123 screens. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2019

The movie happens to be a no-holiday release and yet has collected a huge figure.

'Kabir Singh' has emerged as Shahid's highest grossed in three days after 'Padmavaat'. The movie is an official remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'.

The film is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. The movie is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. The film is set to release on June 21, 2019.

The storyline revolves around the life of a student who sets out on a self-destructive path after his lover marries someone else.

The original 'Arjun Reddy' featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The film was a huge hit and was widely appreciated by the fans.