Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' sets Box Office on fire—Check collections

The movie happens to be a no-holiday release and yet has collected a huge figure.

Shahid Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Kabir Singh&#039; sets Box Office on fire—Check collections
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Kabir Singh'. The film has managed to impress the masses and it clearly shows at the ticket counters. The romantic drama is running to packed houses and has already crossed Rs 70 crore over the weekend.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: “#KabirSingh is firing on all cylinders at the BO... Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities - #KabirSingh wave grips the nation... Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s highest grosser in 3 days [after #Padmaavat]... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr. Total: ₹ 70.83 cr. India biz.”

'Kabir Singh' has emerged as Shahid's highest grossed in three days after 'Padmavaat'. The movie is an official remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'.

The film is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. The movie is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. The film is set to release on June 21, 2019.

The storyline revolves around the life of a student who sets out on a self-destructive path after his lover marries someone else.

The original 'Arjun Reddy' featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The film was a huge hit and was widely appreciated by the fans.

 

 

 

Kabir Singhkabir singh box office collectionskabir singh collectionsshahid kaporKiara Advani
