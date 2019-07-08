Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh shows no signs of fatigue at Box Office, beats lifetime collection of Salman Khan's Kick

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's recent release 'Kabir Singh' has set the cash register ringing at the Box Office. Despite negative reviews and criticism directed at Shahid's character in the film for glamorising misogyny and toxic masculinity, the movie has shown no sign of stopping at the ticket counter.

Breaking all records, the film earned Rs 235.72 crore on Saturday and is inching towards the Rs 250 crore mark this week.

The film earned Rs 5.40 crore on the third Friday, Rs 7.51 cr on Saturday and Rs 9.61 crore on Sunday. As per trade pundits, it has already surpassed the lifetime collection of 'Kick' and 'Chennai Express'.

The film has emerged as the highest grossing Indian film in Australia and has crossed the collections of 'Gully Boy', 'Uri', 'Bharat', 'Kalank' and 'Total Dhamaal'.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest business collection of the film in a series of tweets:

"#KabirSingh biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr

Week 2: ₹ 78.78 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 22.52 cr

Total: ₹ 235.72 cr

India biz.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER."

"#KabirSingh hits the ball out of the park on [third] Sun... Collects a fantastic number in Weekend 3... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Kick and #ChennaiExpress... Next targets: #Simmba and #Uri... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr. Total: ₹ 235.72 cr. India biz."

The film is an official remake of the 2017 Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'. It is helmed by Sandeep Vanga who also directed the original. Shahid is said to have delivered his career-best performance in 'Kabir Singh'.

The film tells the story of a hot-headed surgeon who goes on a self-destruction path after his girlfriend marries someone else.