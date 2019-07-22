Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' takes Australia Box Office by storm, becomes first Indian film to cross a million mark

New Delhi: Talented actor Shahid Kapoor's hard work has finally paid off and how! His latest release 'Kabir Singh' has not only earned big bucks but also fetched him some rave reviews for a hard-hitting performance.

After setting the Indian Box Office on fire, 'Kabir Singh' has created a storm in Australia as well. The movie has emerged as the first Indian film to have crossed a million mark at the Box Office.

Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans. He wrote: “#KabirSingh is the first *Indian film* to cross A$ 1 million mark in #Australia in 2019... The film - still running in theatres - has surpassed *lifetime biz* of several biggies, including #GullyBoy, #Uri, #Bharat, #Kalank, #Kesari and #TotalDhamaal in #Australia... Data follows.”

The film has become the top-grossing Hindi film in Australia this year, so far.

The movie by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has earned rave reviews for the hard-hitting performances of the actors. The movie is a remake of the blockbuster Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy' which released in 2017 and was a massive hit.

The original 'Arjun Reddy' featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. The film is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. The movie is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.