Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh to break lifetime business of Simmba?

'Kabir Singh' is an official Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' which featured Vivek Devarakonda as the lead.

New Delhi: Despite being in the third week of its release, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh' continues to dominare the Box Office. The film collected over Rs 200 crore mark in the first weeks and is inching towards the coveted Rs 250 crore mark. 

After earning Rs 9.61 cr on Sunday, the film minted Rs 4.25 crore on Monday. And though, there was a dip in the collections, it is expected to bounce back and pull the crowd once again in the coming weekend, going by the trend. 

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest business collection of the film writing, "#KabirSingh is a lottery... Continues to surprise with solid trending on [third] Mon... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Simmba today [Tue]... Inches closer to #Uri... Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 239.97 cr. India biz." 

'Kabir Singh' is an official Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' which featured Vivek Devarakonda as lead. It is helmed by Sandeep Vanga who directed the original. Shahid is said to have delivered his career-best performance in the film. 

It tells the story of a hot-headed surgeon who goes on a self-destruction path after his girlfriend marries someone else. 

