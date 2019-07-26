Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' unstoppable at Box Office despite multiple films in marketplace

New Delhi: Despite having new releases in theatres, Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh' has refused to budge down and is maintaining a stronghold at Box Office. The romantic drama, featuring Shahid and Kiara Advani hit the screens almost a month back and is in the fifth week of its release. However, the film continues to rake in moolahs, much to everyone's surprise.

On Thursday, the movie collected another Rs 71 lakh taking its total collection to Rs 274.36 crore.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest business collection of the film, writing, "#KabirSingh continues its victorious run, despite multiple films eating into the market share + reduction in screens/shows... [Week 5] Fri 1.03 cr, Sat 1.65 cr, Sun 2.30 cr, Mon 82 lacs, Tue 82 lacs, Wed 77 lacs, Thu 71 lacs. Total: ₹ 274.36 cr. India biz."

#KabirSingh continues its victorious run, despite multiple films eating into the market share + reduction in screens/shows... [Week 5] Fri 1.03 cr, Sat 1.65 cr, Sun 2.30 cr, Mon 82 lacs, Tue 82 lacs, Wed 77 lacs, Thu 71 lacs. Total: _ 274.36 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2019

Here's the week-wise domestic collection of the film: Week 1: Rs 134.42 cr Week 2: Rs 78.78 cr Week 3: Rs 36.40 cr Week 4: Rs 16.66 cr Week 5: Rs 8.10 cr Total: Rs 274.36 cr

#KabirSingh biz at a glance...

Week 1: _ 134.42 cr

Week 2: _ 78.78 cr

Week 3: _ 36.40 cr

Week 4: _ 16.66 cr

Week 5: _ 8.10 cr

Total: _ 274.36 cr

India biz.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2019

'Kabir Singh' has been written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. It is a remake of his own Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. it focuses on the title character, an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend is forced to marry someone else.

The film is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.

It is to be noted that Ranveer Singh was the original choice of Sandeep Reddy to play Kabir Singh. However, things didn't work out between them and the role was later offered to Shahid Kapoor.