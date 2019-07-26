close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' unstoppable at Box Office despite multiple films in marketplace

Despite having new releases in theatres, Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh' has refused to budge down and is maintaining a stronghold at Box Office. The romantic drama, featuring Shahid and Kiara Advani hit the screens almost a month back and is in the fifth week of its release. However, the film continues to rake in moolahs, much to everyone's surprise. 

Shahid Kapoor&#039;s &#039;Kabir Singh&#039; unstoppable at Box Office despite multiple films in marketplace

New Delhi: Despite having new releases in theatres, Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh' has refused to budge down and is maintaining a stronghold at Box Office. The romantic drama, featuring Shahid and Kiara Advani hit the screens almost a month back and is in the fifth week of its release. However, the film continues to rake in moolahs, much to everyone's surprise. 

On Thursday, the movie collected another Rs 71 lakh taking its total collection to Rs 274.36 crore. 

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest business collection of the film, writing, "#KabirSingh continues its victorious run, despite multiple films eating into the market share + reduction in screens/shows... [Week 5] Fri 1.03 cr, Sat 1.65 cr, Sun 2.30 cr, Mon 82 lacs, Tue 82 lacs, Wed 77 lacs, Thu 71 lacs. Total: ₹ 274.36 cr. India biz."

Here's the week-wise domestic collection of the film: Week 1: Rs 134.42 cr Week 2: Rs 78.78 cr Week 3: Rs 36.40 cr Week 4: Rs 16.66 cr Week 5: Rs 8.10 cr Total: Rs 274.36 cr

'Kabir Singh' has been written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. It is a remake of his own Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. it focuses on the title character, an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend is forced to marry someone else.

The film is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.

It is to be noted that Ranveer Singh was the original choice of Sandeep Reddy to play Kabir Singh. However, things didn't work out between them and the role was later offered to Shahid Kapoor. 

Tags:
Kabir SinghShahid KapoorBollywoodKiara Advanikabir singh collections
Next
Story

First look: Akshay Kumar in and as Bachchan Pandey will leave you intrigued

Must Watch

PT7M

Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Azam Khan's objectionable statements