Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh's gets live concert in Pune

Pune: The makers of "Kabir Singh" are set to organise a live concert here on Saturday.

Sachet Tandon and Parampar Thakur, who composed the songs "Bekhayali" and "Mere sohneya" for the film, will perform live at the concert. The film`s lead actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will also be present at the gala.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, "Kabir Singh" is a remake of the Telugu hit film "Arjun Reddy" which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

In the film, Shahid will be seen in three avatars -- a college-going boy, one with short hair, and another in an angry mood and a bearded look and ruffled hairdo.

On his role, Shahid had earlier said: "`Kabir Singh` has been an extremely challenging film for me emotionally and physically. Since I had three distinct looks in the film, I had to transform myself to quite an extent."

"Kabir Singh" is scheduled to release on June 21.