Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapor's 'Kabir Singh' set to cross Rs 200 crore mark at box office—View latest collections

Kabir Singh' took the box office by storm the moment it hit the theatres. It stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh' took the box office by storm the moment it hit the theatres. The film is an official remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' and has been lauded by the audience for its entertainment factor.

The Sandeep Vanga directorial is all set to cross Rs 200 crore mark at the box office today.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared its latest collections on Twitter. He wrote, “#KabirSingh will cruise past ₹ 200 cr mark today [Day 13]... Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Uri [in Week 3] and emerge the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr. Total: ₹ 198.95 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, he mentioned that 'Kabir Singh' will be the first A-certified Hindi film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark.

“#KabirSingh continues to sparkle... Occupancy/footfalls on [second] Tue indicates it’s poised for a fantastic Week 2 total [₹ 80 cr +/-]... Will set a new benchmark today [Wed]: First *A-certified* #Hindi film to cross ₹ 200 cr mark.”, Adarsh tweeted.

The film emerged Shahid's highest opener by collecting Rs 20 crore on day one.

It hit the silver screens on June 21, 2019.

