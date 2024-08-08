Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2775621
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SHAITAAN

Shaitaan 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer To Have A Sequel? Makers Begin Writing The Script

Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan 2 scripting has begun, here’s everything you need to know.

 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 01:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shaitaan 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer To Have A Sequel? Makers Begin Writing The Script (Image: YouTube)

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan was one of the most successful blockbusters in recent times despite being made on a small budget. The film gripped the audience and all the actors including R Madhavan did a fantastic job. And how it's time for celebration for fans as the makers are all set to make the sequel of Shaitaan.

Yes, you read it right. Shaitaan 2 is all set to get on the floor. As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, the makers are keen on making the sequel after receiving a massive response at the box office.

The script for Shaitaan 2 has begun and once the script is ready Ajay will decide on the timeline for the film’s production. As the film was the biggest hit of the year, the writers have ensured to put all the efforts to bring out the best possible. At the launch of the film, Ajay had expressed that he loves to do this genre and enjoyed shooting the film, " It’s not that we  don’t want to do horror films. If we get something interesting, then why not?… I like this genre and I was waiting to explore it again. When I did ‘Bhoot’ we got a lot of appreciation after that I didn’t get any script that was good in this genre".

Ajay Devgn has proved to be one of the most successful actors in almost all the franchises and he will continue his string of success with the sequels. Currently, he has begun the shooting of his comedy-drama Son Of Sardaar 2 along with Mrunal Thakur.

Talking about Shaitaan's success, the film made Rs 211 crore at the box office worldwide and it's a clean hit.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the plight of Hindus returning from Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: India-Germany fighter planes conducts combat exercises
DNA Video
DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how Olympic medal slipped from Vinesh's hands?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Is America behind the coup in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: How Pak media reacts on Bangladesh coup?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Where did Sheikh Hasina go wrong?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India