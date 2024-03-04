'Shaitaan' Director Vikas Bahl Spills The Beans On Much-Awaited Sequel Of Queen

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vikas Bahl has his hands full with his latest psycho thriller Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn and Madhavan. He also has completed writing the sequel to his 2013 hit Queen. “ Finally we have a story, not a screenplay as yet but the story is ready”.

Queen which charted the journey of a young woman Rani who is jilted by her fiancee hours before her wedding. She decides to go alone on what would have been their honeymoon, only to embark on a journey of self-discovery and empower herself in the process.

Will Kangana Ranaut be back to reprise her role, one waits to see. Though the director had confirmed he could not imagine anyone else but her as Rani. The actor too had expressed her excitement at the same.

That means all is well between her and the director. Five years ago when Vikas Bahl had been named in a #metoo controversy after a woman had called him out for harassing her.

Kangana had stood up in support of the victim and said “She totally believed the girl, even accusing him of making her uncomfortable at times on set. But it seems the two have buried their hatchet and let bygone be bygones.

Vikas Bahl’s last Ganpat starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon failed to make a mark, and is confident about his next Shaitaan.

Talking about theatre vs OTT he says” Theatre is a celebration, OTT is a great library at home” But he says as of now one cannot distinguish between the two platforms as many big films are going the streaming way.

The director made his OTT debut with the web show Sunflower starring Sunil Grover, says the good thing about OTT is it helps you tell the story at your pace, while in a film you have just those three hours.

However, he admits he misses the cinematic large-than-life feel of movies in the 80’s and 90’s. “ I wonder why is it not happening, are we not capable of it anymore. We seem to have got stuck in being real and driven by the number of stars a film will get, that we have stopped celebrating the small things”.

Shaitaan will hit screens on March 8.