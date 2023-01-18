Shamita Shetty's 'The Tenant' shows miserable reality of a single woman - Watch trailer

New Delhi: Returning to the silver screen with a contemporary, relatable and engaging story, Shamita Shetty is gearing up for the theatrical release of her upcoming next 'The Tenant', hitting the theaters on February 10, 2023. The trailer released by the makers today, offers a realistic perspective of a single woman engulfed by the harsh realities of the society.

Over the course of her career across mediums and platforms, Shamita Shetty has always opted for 'quality over quantity', delivering performances that have left a mark on the audience. Yet again, choosing an impactful narrative, Shamita Shetty's The Tenant is a social drama written and directed by Sushrut Jain, that traces the story of a single, independent woman who rents out a flat in a conservative housing society, followed by the adolescent crushes to adult lust, the frowns, prejudices and snap judgements, presented her way.

Elated with the announcement, Shamita Shetty shares, "The Tenant is a reflection of society from a modern, independent, single woman's perspective, with experiences and learnings every woman in India has been subjected to at some point of her life. The compelling backdrop and sensitive as well as realistic narrative of the film connected with me, prompting me to instantly agree to do the film. I truly believe, every woman and the people around her, would deeply resonate with the story, offering a deeper insight into the disturbing, prevailing realities of the society we live in today ! "

The filmmaker is equally gung-ho about the release after receiving overwhelming reactions at festivals abroad. “It’s a topical subject that has struck a chord across the world. I am pretty sure, my film will find an audience here too,” asserts Sushrut Jain.

The film has a fantastic ensemble with Swanand Kirkire, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Srivastava, Rudraksh Jaiswal (seen in Extraction alongside Chris Hemsworth) and Harsh Mayar of Gullak fame, among others.

The Tenant is produced by Kanchan Kalra, Daniel Walter and Sushrut Jain, releasing in theaters on February 10, 2023.