NEW DELHI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor's period-action film 'Shamshera' seems to be struggling at the Box Office. The Yash Raj Films production, mounted on a Rs 150 crore budget, started on a sluggish note earning only Rs 10.25 crore on day one. Adding more dismay to the producers, the dacoit-drama showed no growth at the Box Office on Day 2 and has send alarm bells ringing for the producers. As per trade experts, unless the film shows a healthy growth on Sunday, it may end up being a massive failure.

Going by the reports, the film is struggling to bring audience to theatres. Noted film critic Taran Adarsh shared the collections of first two days of the film and wrote, "#Shamshera struggles on Day 2. Substantial growth on Sat was a must, esp after an unenthusiastic start. Mass pockets remain below par, which is a worrying sign... Sun biz is the last hope to recover lost ground... Fri 10.25 cr, Sat 10.50 cr. Total: Rs 20.75 cr. #India biz."



The big budget drama, directed by Karan Malhotra, saw on opening of Rs 10.25 crore, in much disappointment to the makers. With this, the film has collected around Rs 20.75 crore in the first two days.

The collections are shocking considering the opening performance of Hindi versions of south films like 'KGF 2' and ' RRR'. While the pan-India magnum opus 'KGF' starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, saw an opening of Rs 54 crore. On the other hand, the Hindi version of 'RRR' starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan saw an opening of Rs 20.07 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor, who played Dutt in the biopic 'Sanju', said he was obsessed with the Bollywood icon since his childhood. "He would see me in his gym and ask 'How are you still so frail?' He would joke, 'You're doing 'Barfi!'. What will you do next 'Laddoo, Peda' Do some action films'. He tried to inspire me," he recalled.



'Shamsher is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is 'Shamshera'.



While Ranbir Kapoor stars in the dual role of Shamshera and his son, Balli, Dutt plays Shuddh Singh, a ruthless cop tasked by the British to rein in the tribe. Calling Dutt 'the Thanos of India' in reference to the famous Marvel Comics supervillain, the actor said he had to work hard on his body to be on par with the veteran's larger-than-life screen persona.



A Yash Raj Films production, 'Shamshera' also stars Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.



Ranbir will now be pinning all his hopes on his next film 'Brahmastra'. The Ayan Mukerji film is on an even bigger scale than 'Shamshera' with a reported Rs 300 crore budget. The fatasy-epic is set for release on September 9.

