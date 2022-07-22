NewsEntertainmentMovies
SHAMSHERA REVIEW

Shamshera movie review LIVE reactions: Ranbir Kapoor starrer gets a mixed response

Shamshera Day 1 Box Office predictions: The Yash Raj Films venture stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in the lead and Sanjay Dutt plays the grey character. The film marks Ranbir’s comeback to the big screen after four long years.

Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

New Delhi: Bollywood one of the most talked about films this year, Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor in a double role is here and fans can't wait to throng cinema halls. The period drama by YRF features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles along with Ranbir. It has been directed by Karan Malhotra. 

SHAMSHERA TWEET REVIEW BY FANS:

Many diehard Ranbir fans watched the first-day first show of the period drama Shamshera which is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. Take a look at some reactions here:

SHAMSHERA DAY 1 BOX OFFICE PREDICTIONS

According to DNA, South trade analyst Ramesh Bala feels the film will earn Rs 10-12 crore on day 1. He said, "I am expecting 10 to 12 Cr Day 1 and 30 to 35 Crs for the weekend if WOM is good."

Earlier while talking to Zee News Digital, Ranbir Kapoor reflected on how he has broken his boy-next-door image with Shamshera and doesn't want to fall in 'comfort zone'. He said, "I think this comfort zone is a very dangerous role for an actor. Like how you said, max I have been typecast as a lover boy, coming of age roles. So I would have fallen into that trap especially at this time of my career, after 15 years ki main vo typecast hoke ki audience bolti ki nahi isko hum bas lover boy ke role mein accept karenge. So I think har actor ka farz hota hai...before you get bored of yourself before the audience gets bored, you have to keep changing. I have so many legends before me - the three Khans, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Ajay Devgn they have had a career which spanned more than 35-40 years and it only happened because they constantly reinvented themselves. You see an Amitabh Bachchan, and as a matter of fact, my father, the kind of roles he did- at one point in time Karan offered him an Agneepath and he did a Rauf Lala. So, as an actor you have to surprise yourself and the audience constantly. Challenge yourself, never be in a comfortable place because that will just make you lazy and people will get bored of you."

 

