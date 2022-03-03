हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bedhadak

Shanaya Kapoor's debut film 'Bedhadak' announced, Karan Johar shares FIRST poster

'Bedhadak' stars new-commers Shanaya Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya.

Shanaya Kapoor&#039;s debut film &#039;Bedhadak&#039; announced, Karan Johar shares FIRST poster

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut with the film titled ‘Bedhadak’.’Bedhadak’ is presented by Karan Johar and helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Sharing the update, Shanaya took to Instagram and unveiled her first look from the film.

"I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love," she captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

With `Bedhadak`, Karan is also launching actors Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada apart from Shanaya.

Welcoming Gurfateh on board, Karan on Instagram wrote, "His brooding good looks will have you smitten in no time! Watch Angad`s character come alive in #Bedhadak with @gurfatehpirzada bringing his effortless suave onto the big screen."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

He also dropped the first look of Lakshya.

"Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting @itslakshya as Karan in #Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan," Karan posted while sharing Lakshya`s look.

`Bedhadak` is touted as a love triangle in the rom-com space.

