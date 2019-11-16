Sharad Kelkar says Bhansali's 'Ram-Leela' was a gamechanger for him

Mumbai: Sharad Kelkar rose to fame with his role in "Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela" and he could not agree more about that fact. The actor calls the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial a gamechanger for him.

"'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' was a gamechanger for me. I think people accepted me from '...Ram Leela'. From a TV actor to doing a film, the phase was difficult but I got amazing response through that," Sharad told IANS.

Sharad says since the release of the Bhansali film in 2013, the industry has been very kind to him.

"I kept on doing films after films that's what I have good relationship with most of the actors and producers and directors with whom I worked and I want to work. The journey has been great I am looking forward to 2020 now there are few more releases happening. The next year is pretty exciting for me," he added.

Now Sharad will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", where he will be seen playing Chatrapathi shivaji Maharaj.