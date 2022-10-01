Sharad Kelkar to play Bajiprabhu in 'Har Har Mahadev,' check out the first look!

New Delhi: The story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is inspirational and has always taught the lesson of 'Swarajya' to the generation.

The founder of the Maratha Empire in western India, He is one of the greatest king of his time and even today. While bringing one such story of magnanimous bravery, sacrifice, friendship, and undying grit.

Zee Studios have released a motion poster of actor Sharad Kelkar who would be seen as Baji Prabhu Deshpande. As 'Har Har Mahadev' has finally booked its release on 25th October, it seems like this Diwali is going to be enormous. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages.

Chanting the great mantra of 'Har Har Mahadev', Baji Prabhu Deshpande fought against Siddi Jauhar's army and sanctified the horse by sacrificing his life. The saga of Baji Prabhu's warrior Karari Bani will be seen in the film 'Har Har Mahadev' in a very grand and divine form to the viewers.

The voice of Sharad Kelkar as brave Baji Prabhu in the motion poster is worth giving us goosebumps while he says the dialogue "As long as the cannon is not heard, Mother Vinzai brings me, no guerrilla will be able to cross this pass... This is the word of Baji."

Produced by ZEE Studios and Directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 25th October 2022.