'Shastry Vs Shastry' Directed By Nandita Roy And Shiboprosad Mukherjee Ranks In Top 10 On Netflix For 15 Days

New Delhi: While other films come and go, "Shastry Virudh Shastry" has firmly established itself as a beloved presence on the streaming platform, capturing the hearts and attention of audiences. The synergy of Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee's directorial prowess, coupled with a compelling narrative, has created an enduring cinematic experience that refuses to be overshadowed.

The film has not only weathered the storm of 10 new entries on Netflix in the past 15 days but has done so with unwavering resilience and charm. Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee have also started shooting with the legendary Rakhee Gulzar for their next 'Aamar Boss,' marking her comeback in the Bengali film industry.

In a joint statement, Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee shared their reflections on the film's prolonged success, stating, "We are profoundly grateful for the overwhelmingly positive response to 'Shastry Virudh Shastry.' At its core, the film seeks to unravel the intricacies of family relationships. It's heartening to see audiences connecting with the universal themes woven into the narrative, exploring the nuances of human connections and the dynamics that shape our lives."

The film's remarkable success adds to the highly successful repertoire of the director duo. Their recent release 'Raktabeej,' produced by Windows Productions went on to become one of the highest grossers of 2023.