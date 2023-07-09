Shatrughan Sinha's Son Luv Sinha To Make Special Appearance In Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's 'Gadar 2'

New Delhi: Actor Luv Sinha is set to make an impact with his special appearance in Gadar 2.

Regarding her role in the movie, Luv said, "Well, it's really great to be a part of such a massive franchise. I became a part of the movie because of my love for the original Gadar and also because I have humongous respect for Mr Anil Sharma. It was a pleasure working with him. We all know the kind of impact Gadar had when it had released back then. Very few movies are able to achieve a 'cult' status in our country and this is certainly so."

The 'Paltan' actor added, "The audience has high expectations from Gadar 2 and it is an absolute pleasure to be a part of such a project. I am hoping that the audience will like the movie. Fingers crossed. I had a great time working with the entire team. It was an enriching and exciting experience. I am hoping the movie will be liked, and I'm sure the audience will enjoy watching Gadar 2 as much as they enjoyed Gadar''.



Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. The teaser of 'Gadar 2,' hints that the story begins right from where the story ended in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' and the fans could also hear a sad version of the song 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi'. The film's portrayal of the partition of India and its impact on people's lives struck a chord with the audience.

The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001. Now, the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the film's second instalment.

'Gadar 2' will have a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'.