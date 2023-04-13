Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill Enjoy Fun Moments In This BTS Clip From ‘Billi Billi’ Song- Watch

New Delhi: Ever since the trailer of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ has been released, it has left the entire nation talking about it. Having raised the excitement for its release, the makers of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ have released a behind-the-scenes video from the film capturing the fun moments of the cast. The video features Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill with Raghav Juyal and shows how they are having fun while shooting the 'Billi Billi' song.

The BTS shows Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill goofing around in the foreground while the wildly popular song from the film, Billi Billi plays in the background. Raghav Juyal too joins in on the fun and the three seem to be having a wholesome break from their shoot. While the song is currently ruling over the hearts of the masses with its fun and groovy beats, having seen such a fun BTS video, the excitement for the release of the film has now raised to another level.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.