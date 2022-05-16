हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
shehnaaz gill

Shehnaaz Gill spotted in ethnic outfit, gajra in hair on sets of Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali': First look OUT

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. It also features Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz KaurGill, Zaheer Iqbal playing pivotal parts. The film is set for Decemer 2022 release.   

Shehnaaz Gill spotted in ethnic outfit, gajra in hair on sets of Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali&#039;: First look OUT

NEW DELHI: Punjabi actress-singer and 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. As per latest reports, the actress has kickstarted shooting for the project. 

A new video of Shehnaaz, seemingly from the film's set, is doing rounds on social media. In the alleged leaked clip, she is seen dressed in an ethnic Indian look. The video begins with Shehnaaz stepping out of her vanity van along with her team. She appears to be wearing what looks like a South Indian-style lehenga, with her hair styled with a gajra. While the original video is quite blurred, her fans were more than happy to see her. 

The clip has been shared on social media by one of her fan clubs. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @sidnaaz_emotions

Meanwhile, there has been no confirmation on Shehnaaz's casting in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' by the makers yet. Given Salman's soft corner for Shehnaaz, it's been said that he gave her a flexible schedule option, and even asked her to finalise her remuneration.

On Saturday, Salman Khan had shared an update on Instagram of him kickstarting shoot for his next film. He also gave a glimpse of his look from the Farhad Samji directorial. The actor can be seen donning long hair, a black jacket, and shades and is all set for an action stunt. Although Salman didn't mention the name of the film, his fans are confident that he has started shooting for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. 

The film stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role, and also has Raghav Juyal and Zaheer Iqbal playing pivotal parts. The film is set for Decemer 2022 release. The actor was last seen in 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

The actor was last seen in 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
shehnaaz gillSalman KhanKabhi Ei Kahi DiwaliBollywoodAmy VirkPooja HegdeRaghav Juyalsalman khan film
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor Khan shoots for Sujoy Ghosh's next, meets Kalimpong women, West Bengal Police

Must Watch

PT4M1S

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal breaks silence on murder of Kashmiri Pandit