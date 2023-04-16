Shehnaaz Gill's Mother Predicted Of Her Doing A Salman Khan Film Long Back, Deets Inside

New Delhi: Shehnaaz Gill, the bubbly Big Boss 13 contestant and the heartthrob of the town gained nationwide fame and attention for her goofy style and personality. So much so, she also caught the attention of Salman Khan and is now making her debut next to Salman Khan in his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. A few days prior to the film’s premiere, this vivacious and full-of-life actress spoke about her experience of working with Salman Khan.

Reminiscing about her early experience in the industry and now grabbing the opportunity to work with Salman Khan, she says, “I was once rejected at an audition for a music video and felt really dejected. I was upset and crying. My only support at that time was my mother who at that time told me to believe in myself. At that time she said that one day I’ll work in a film with Salman Khan. And, now Salman sir has given me this opportunity and made my dreams come true and also my mother’s prediction.”

She further added, “Now that I am on the big screen, I am not that nervous. But when it’s Salman sir in front of you, you know, it happens. But I am not nervous, not anymore. It feels really nice to stand amongst such prominent people who have achieved so much in their lives. It's a very proud moment that I am standing behind Salman Sir right now. And I want to thank Salman sir for this great opportunity to work with him.”

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.