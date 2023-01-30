Shehzaada, Bholaa...: Most-Anticipated Bollywood Remakes from South Indian Films Releasing in 2023

While South Indian films are making huge profits, the current atmosphere in Bollywood is grim because most big-budget films have been experiencing a slump at the box office. The trend of remaking South Indian films in Bollywood is very popular in recent times. Bollywood filmmakers are very much inspired by the style of south filmmakers. The trend of remaking south films became very much popular after two back-to-back superhits of South remakes that were ‘Ghajini and Wanted’. After these hits, Bollywood actively started remaking South films. Although this method was widespread in the past because of blockbusters like Rehna hai tere dil Mein, Sooryavansham, Hulchul, Ghajini, Wanted, and Bodyguard, the tendency has just returned.

Last year many Bollywood remakes of South Indian movies were released but were not as successful as the Originals Jersey Shahid Kapoor starrer was below average at the box office, and Milli starring Jahnvi Kapoor remake of the Malayalam movie Helen was under par. Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan, and Saif Ali Khan were also below average at the box office. So the Bollywood remakes of South Indian movies last year were not successful as the previous years. 2023 is not an exception as many South Indian big hits are getting remade in Bollywood and here are some of the top remake movies of 2023 in Bollywood.

Take a look at the upcoming Bollywood remakes of 2023 from South Indian Films:

1. Shehzaada- Remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu)

Allu Arjun is a top star in the Telgu industry but Pushpa changed everything for him now he is not only popular in South Indian markets but he has established himself as a major player in Hindi-speaking regions also. The upcoming movie ‘Shehzada’ starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon is a remake of Arjun's blockbuster Telugu Family Drama ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. Shehzada is scheduled to be released on 10 February 2023.

2. Bholaa- Remake of Kaithi (Tamil)

Bholaa an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Ajay Devgn is an official remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi starring Karthik. The lead character Dilli will be played by Ajay Devgn, it also stars Tabu as a cop. The teaser of the movie is out and has received mixed reviews. Bholaa is scheduled to be released on 30 March 2023.

3. Selfiee- Remake of Driving Licence (Malayalam)

‘Selfiee’ is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam comedy-drama film, ‘Driving License’ featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will be seen together on the screen for the first time. The trailer of the film is already out and has received positive feedback. The film directed by Raj Mehta also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.

4. Remake of Anniyan (Tamil)

Tamil Blockbuster Anniyan starring Chiyaan Vikram was a psychological action thriller, it bagged eight Filmfare Awards, and six State Film Awards and also won a National Award. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has been cast in the lead role for the Hindi remake of Anniyan which will be directed by the original director of Anniyan Shankar. The Hindi version of Anniyan titled Aparichit is one of the most telecast films on Hindi TV channels. The blockbuster film was the collaboration of director Shankar and actor Vikram for the first time and became one of the highest-grossing films across South India.

5. Gumraah- Remake of Thadam (Tamil)

Gumrah starring Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur is the official remake of Thadam. First time Aditya Roy Kapoor will appear in a double role in the crime thriller, which is based on true events. Mrunal, on the other hand, will portray a police officer. The movie is being made by Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series under the direction of newbie filmmaker Vardhan Ketkar.