Shehzada Box Office Collections Day 1: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Opens Low, Earns Rs 6 cr
Shehzada Day 1 Box Office Collections, Early Estimates: Fans watched Shehzada in theatres on Friday and their verdict is out.
New Delhi: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's latest outing together 'Shehzada' has reportedly opened to an average start as compared to his last superhit 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2'. The film directed by Rohit Dhawan happens to be a remake of the 2020 South blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role.
SHEHZADA DAY 1 COLLECTIONS
The actioner is directed by Rohit Dhawan and co-produced by T-Series Films, Haarika & Hassine Creations, Geetha Arts and Brat Films. According to trading site Sacnilk.com, Shehzada earned around Rs 7 crore net which can rise depending on the night shows, as per early estimates.
However, noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on his Twitter handle: ‘SHEHZADA’ NATIONAL CHAINS *DAY 1* STATUS…
‘SHEHZADA’ NATIONAL CHAINS *DAY 1* STATUS…
#Shehzada#PVR: 1.47 cr#INOX: 92 lacs#Cinepolis: 53 lacs
Total: ₹ 2.92 cr
Nett BOC. pic.twitter.com/9V6CgoXLlY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2023
He further wrote: #Shehzada disappoints on Day 1, despite buy-one-get-one-free offer… National chains ordinary, mass circuits dull… #MahaShivratri holiday on Day 2 may improve biz, but needs bigger jumps for a respectable weekend total… Fri ₹ 6 cr [+/-]. #India biz.
#Shehzada disappoints on Day 1, despite buy-one-get-one-free offer… National chains ordinary, mass circuits dull… #MahaShivratri holiday on Day 2 may improve biz, but needs bigger jumps for a respectable weekend total… Fri ₹ 6 cr [+/-]. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/xBc2aDKWIR— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2023
Shehzada collections will surely get a boost in wake of the Maha Shivratri 2023 festival on Saturday.
SHEHZADA MOVIE RELEASE
Shehzada features Kartik Aaryan, who also co-produced the film, alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.
A special screening of Shehzada was held in Mumbai last night and attended by who's who of the industry including Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, and Varun Dhawan among others.
