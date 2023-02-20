Shehzada Box Office Collections: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Remains Slow, Earns Rs 20 Cr in Three Days

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s latest film ‘Shehzada’ had an average start at the box office. The film released on February 17 and opened at Rs 6 crore. In the second day, the film managed to earn Rs 6.65 crore which was just a slight and insignificant jump from the first day despite being a holiday on Maha Shivratri.

Now on Sunday, I.e. February 19, Shehzada collected Rs 7.73 Cr which is slightly higher than the previous two days. This has taken the three-day collection of the film at Rs 20 Cr, as per a report in trade website Sacnilk.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the statistics and called the film’s collections disappointing. “Shehzada doesn’t live up to the expectations… The weekend biz is below the mark… The *big* jump / turnaround on Sat and Sun - to improve its prospects - is clearly missing… Fri 6 cr, Sat 6.65 cr, Sun 7.55 cr. Total: ₹ 20.20 cr [+/-]. #India biz,” he wrote.

#Shehzada doesn’t live up to the expectations… The weekend biz is below the mark… The *big* jump / turnaround on Sat and Sun - to improve its prospects - is clearly missing… Fri 6 cr, Sat 6.65 cr, Sun 7.55 cr. Total: ₹ 20.20 cr [+/-]. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/dNwZQP640S — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2023

‘Shehzada’ has been facing tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ which has already raked more than Rs 1000 Cr at the box office and the Hollywood film ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’.

The statistics seem quite disappointing as Kartik had a super successful 2022, with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ being the biggest blockbuster. Not just this, he had also received praises for his performance in the thriller ‘Freddy’.

‘Shehzada’ is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The actioner is directed by Rohit Dhawan and co-produced by T-Series Films, Haarika & Hassine Creations, Geetha Arts and Brat Films.