topStoriesenglish2575260
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SHEHZADA BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS

Shehzada Box Office Collections: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Remains Slow, Earns Rs 20 Cr in Three Days

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' had a disappointing first weekend at the box office and has only been able to collect Rs 20 Cr in 3 days.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 01:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Shehzada Box Office Collections: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Remains Slow, Earns Rs 20 Cr in Three Days

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s latest film ‘Shehzada’ had an average start at the box office. The film released on February 17 and opened at Rs 6 crore. In the second day, the film managed to earn Rs 6.65 crore which was just a slight and insignificant jump from the first day despite being a holiday on Maha Shivratri. 

Now on Sunday, I.e. February 19, Shehzada collected Rs 7.73 Cr which is slightly higher than the previous two days. This has taken the three-day collection of the film at Rs 20 Cr, as per a report in trade website Sacnilk.  

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the statistics and called the film’s collections disappointing. “Shehzada doesn’t live up to the expectations… The weekend biz is below the mark… The *big* jump / turnaround on Sat and Sun - to improve its prospects - is clearly missing… Fri 6 cr, Sat 6.65 cr, Sun 7.55 cr. Total: ₹ 20.20 cr [+/-]. #India biz,” he wrote. 

‘Shehzada’ has been facing tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ which has already raked more than Rs 1000 Cr at the box office and the Hollywood film ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’. 

The statistics seem quite disappointing as Kartik had a super successful 2022, with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ being the biggest blockbuster. Not just this, he had also received praises for his performance in the thriller ‘Freddy’. 

‘Shehzada’ is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The actioner is directed by Rohit Dhawan and co-produced by T-Series Films, Haarika & Hassine Creations, Geetha Arts and Brat Films.   

Live Tv

Shehzada box office collectionsKartik AaryanShehzada collectionsShehzada box officeKriti Sanon

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'