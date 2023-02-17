Shehzada Movie Twitter Review: Fans Watch Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon Starrer, Check Out Their First Reactions

New Delhi: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's recent outing 'Shehzada' opened in cinemas today and looks like fans thronged theatres to watch the entertainer. Shehzada is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The actioner is directed by Rohit Dhawan and co-produced by T-Series Films, Haarika & Hassine Creations, Geetha Arts and Brat Films.

Shehzada features Kartik Aaryan, who also co-produced the film, alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Fans watched Shehzada First Day First Show and here are the initial reactions:

#KartikAaryan's unique screen presence and impressive dialogue delivery stole the show. #PareshRawal also delivered a great performance, and #KritiSanon looked stunning. Few forced scenes, but comedy and dialogues worked well. pic.twitter.com/V3LoRVetjD — Abhay Shukla (@_abhayshukla) February 17, 2023

This star can pull any movie. #Shehzada is cocktail of comedy, romance and action. You will enjoy it. It’s a solid remake. video review in an hour @TheAaryanKartik @kritisanon pic.twitter.com/1akdvZsGLW — Neetu Kumar (@neetukumar02) February 17, 2023

Shehzada was my adulthood, remake or not I loved watching Karthik more than bunny



At this point Karthik was a better actor and entertainer than Bunny and my 23yr old ass enjoyed watching Karthik more. If it's hard to digest move on.

Kudharakapothe dengeyandi#Shehzada review — -- (@Siriusblack_k) February 17, 2023

A special screening of Shehzada was held in Mumbai last night and it was attended by who's who of the industry including Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan among others.