Shehzada Movie Twitter Review: Fans Watch Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon Starrer, Check Out Their First Reactions
Shehzada Movie Review, Critics and Twitter Reactions: Fans watched FDFS of the movie here's what they have to say about the mass actioner.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's recent outing 'Shehzada' opened in cinemas today and looks like fans thronged theatres to watch the entertainer. Shehzada is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The actioner is directed by Rohit Dhawan and co-produced by T-Series Films, Haarika & Hassine Creations, Geetha Arts and Brat Films.
SHEHZADA TWITTER REVIEW
Shehzada features Kartik Aaryan, who also co-produced the film, alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Fans watched Shehzada First Day First Show and here are the initial reactions:
#Shehzada is an amazing blend of entertainment doses right from action, comedy, romance, drama and music! #KartikAaryan @TheAaryanKartik & #KritiSanon ‘s @kritisanon 1st film of 2023 is a true blue family entertainer!
4 stars #ShehzadaReview #SiddharthKannan #SidK @TSeries pic.twitter.com/Puq3TlCXby— Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) February 16, 2023
#ShehzadaReview
#KartikAaryan's unique screen presence and impressive dialogue delivery stole the show. #PareshRawal also delivered a great performance, and #KritiSanon looked stunning. Few forced scenes, but comedy and dialogues worked well. pic.twitter.com/V3LoRVetjD — Abhay Shukla (@_abhayshukla) February 17, 2023
#ShehzadaReview #KartikAaryan is a complete entertainer.
This star can pull any movie. #Shehzada is cocktail of comedy, romance and action. You will enjoy it. It’s a solid remake. video review in an hour @TheAaryanKartik @kritisanon pic.twitter.com/1akdvZsGLW — Neetu Kumar (@neetukumar02) February 17, 2023
Shehzada was my adulthood, remake or not I loved watching Karthik more than bunny
At this point Karthik was a better actor and entertainer than Bunny and my 23yr old ass enjoyed watching Karthik more. If it's hard to digest move on.
Kudharakapothe dengeyandi#Shehzada review — -- (@Siriusblack_k) February 17, 2023
A special screening of Shehzada was held in Mumbai last night and it was attended by who's who of the industry including Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan among others.
Live Tv
More Stories