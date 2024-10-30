Advertisement
I WANT TO TALK

Shoojit Sircar's 'I Want To Talk' Trailer Starring Abhishek Bachchan Set To Release On November 5

With I Want To Talk, Shoojit Sircar will add yet another compelling film to his filmography.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 05:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shoojit Sircar's 'I Want To Talk' Trailer Starring Abhishek Bachchan Set To Release On November 5 Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The poster and teaser for Shoojit Sircar's next film, I Want To Talk, have already stirred up excitement among fans, making it one of the most awaited releases. While it has captivated the audience with its heart-touching fervor, anticipation is building to hear more about the film. Interestingly, we’ve learned that the trailer for I Want To Talk is set to release on November 5.

After a gripping teaser, the wait for the release of Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk trailer is indeed rising to a fever pitch. The announcement of the trailer’s release date has further heightened the excitement to witness the film.

With I Want To Talk, Shoojit Sircar will add yet another compelling film to his filmography, following hits like Piku, Vicky Donor, and Pink. The film looks immensely interesting, starring Abhishek Bachchan in a quirky and fun role.

