Sooryavanshi

Shooting 'Sooryavanshi' in Bangkok extra special: Akshay Kumar

"Many years back I would ride a bike in Bangkok to deliver food. Now I am doing the same all over again, to earn my food," Akshay Kumar said.

Shooting &#039;Sooryavanshi&#039; in Bangkok extra special: Akshay Kumar
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@taran_adarsh

Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is currently filming his upcoming movie 'Sooryavanshi' in Bangkok, Thailand, and the actor says shooting his own stunts in the city makes him feel nostalgic. 

The 51-year-old actor learned combat sport Muay Thai and worked as a chef and waiter in Bangkok before making it big in the movies. 

"I always have a lot of fun doing my own stunts. Rohit is anyway a class apart when it comes to action in his films. And doing these bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok was extra special. Many years back I would ride a bike in Bangkok to deliver food. Now I am doing the same all over again, to earn my food," Akshay said in a statement. 

Directed by Rohit Shetty, 'Sooryavanshi' is the fourth movie in the filmmaker's cop universe. The first three films were 'Singham', 'Singham Returns' and 'Simmba'. 

The movie features Katrina Kaif in the lead opposite Akshay.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, the film is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

 

Sooryavanshi Akshay Kumar akshay kumar sooryavanshi Rohit Shetty
