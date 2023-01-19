Shraddha Kapoor asks quirky question to fans after watching ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ trailer

New Delhi: This morning, social media butterfly Shraddha Kapoor took to her handle and shared a very fun picture along with a quirky question, asking ‘What is the most difficult thing in the love happening in 2023?’. She had this question popping up after she saw the highly anticipated trailer of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. She posted about it saying “2023 ke pyaar mein sabse mushkil kya hai? A question that stuck with me after watching the trailer of ##TuJhoothiMainMakkaar. Excited to read your answers!!!”

As soon as Shraddha uploaded this picture along with this inquisitive question, her comment section flooded with fans showering answers and questions in the most playful manner. While some had the best replies, some had the most curious questions ever. Moreover, it can be said that Shraddha’s comment section is the most fun section in B-Town!

“A curious fan commented, “Finding the right pick up line.” To which Shraddha replied “Tried, tested and failed.” An excited fan commented saying “I ran to see on yt just to realize it hasn’t been released yet.” To him, the actress said “sabr ka phal, trailer hota hai.”

Another fan wrote “Uske saath saath uski SAHELIYON ko bhi khush rakhna… Isse mushkil aur kya ho sakta hai.” Shraddha commented “Yeh toh tumhara param dharam hai.”

A fan asked “Deciding pehle sorry bolu ke nahi ??” And the wise Shraddha commented “Bol do.” A fan wrote “Sabse mushkil hai Pyaar milna.” The actress replied “umeed pe duniya kayam hai!” A user wrote “Apne aap ko pehle se behtar banana️.” And the actress writes “In love with this answer.”

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.