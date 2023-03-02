Shraddha Kapoor Impresses Fans With Her Performance In Ahmedabad During ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ Promotions

New Delhi: The rising fever of the upcoming 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is constantly creating madness among the audience. While its star cast Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are making constant visits to different cities around the nation for the promotions, today Shraddha was in Ahmedabad winning hearts of the people and she totally blew away the crowd with her charm and her performance on the stage.

Taking ahead the promotional spree of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', Shraddha visited a mall in Ahmedabad, where she witnessed a huge crowd of fans. As Shraddha was overwhelmed to see such a crazy crowd in one of the biggest malls, she seemed to be fully drenched in the vibes of the city as she performed Garba on 'Show Me The Thumka' song' from the film. Ahead of this, Shraddha also sang the 'Galliyan' song for the audience. Fans were hooting, cheering, and shouting their hearts out to shower their unprecedented love for the actress. Moreover, a cute interaction video of Shraddha is taking rounds on the internet where the actress can be seen having a fun conversation with a fan.

As Ranbir and Shraddha are making their presence in multiple cities around the nation for the promotions, fans are eagerly waiting to see their fresh and sizzling chemistry on the screen. While Ranbir was in Kolkata, Shraddha went to Indore previously for the promotions of the film and their fans are constantly keeping an eye on where they are going to head ahead on their promotional journey.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.