Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor resumes dance rehearsal for 'Street Dancer'

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has resumed dance rehearsal for "Street Dancer" after finishing the shooting for the upcoming trilingual "Saaho". The actress has uploaded a video as her Instagram story and has captioned it: "Back to it. #StreetDancer rehearsals."

The actress is also running a tight schedule, hopping from one set to another, slipping into a range of characters to ace her parts. She is playing diverse characters this year.

The actress is also running a tight schedule, hopping from one set to another, slipping into a range of characters to ace her parts. She is playing diverse characters this year. 

In "Saaho", Shraddha will be seen in an action avatar as she is essaying the role of a police official, while "Chhichhore" will test her versatility as she is doing double role of a college student and a middle-aged woman. "Street Dancer" will showcase the actress in a complete new dance avatar. 

The actress is likely to have multiple releases this year, including "Baaghi 3".
 

