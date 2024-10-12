Advertisement
Shraddha Kapoor Starrer 'Stree 2' Takes Over Garba Festival As Women Embrace Stree Avatar

Shraddha Kapoor’s blockbuster hit 'Stree 2' is dominating the Garba festival, with women dancing in the Stree avatar, celebrating the film’s message of empowerment. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 12:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shraddha Kapoor Starrer 'Stree 2' Takes Over Garba Festival As Women Embrace Stree Avatar Pic Credit: Instagram (Shraddha Kapoor, hu gujarati)

The excitement for ‘Stree 2’ is reaching new heights, with Shraddha Kapoor’s blockbuster taking over the Garba festival. Women were seen dancing dressed as the iconic Stree, symbolizing the movie's theme of women's empowerment.  

‘Stree 2’ has become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, with Shraddha Kapoor setting a new record as the first female lead to achieve such monumental box office success.  

The fever for the film was evident during the Navratri celebrations, where women embraced the Stree avatar while performing Garba, proudly wearing ‘स्त्री’ placards on their attire. Their video is rapidly going viral on social media. Take a look: 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by hu gujarati (@hu_gujarati_1)

 

Shraddha’s portrayal of Stree has not only won hearts but also highlighted the strength of women, resonating deeply with festival-goers. The film's massive success continues to make waves, with Shraddha basking in the glory of her groundbreaking achievement. 

