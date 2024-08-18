New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor is unstoppable with 'Stree 2'. Since its release, the film has captured audiences' hearts and dominated the box office. The actress has set a new benchmark with an opening of ₹64.8 crore, making it the biggest female opener of the year. With the constantly rising collection of Stree 2, Shraddha is incredibly ruling the box office. While the film is enjoying a phenomenal run in theaters, it has now crossed a whopping ₹172 crore in total India GBO in just 3 days.

Shraddha took to her social media and shared a poster celebrating the film's fabulous success

The film's success has sparked a storm in the comments section, with fans hailing Shraddha as a box office ruler.

Netizens are flooding the comment section with love for Shraddha Kapoor One user commented, "Or stree kesa lag raha bollywood ke saare records tod ke", Another user wrote, "Stree ki choti Stree ki collection Dono khatarnak ", One fan wrote, "Woh STREE HAI WOH SAB RECORD BREAK KREGI", Another fan commented, "I'M PROUD OF MY QUEEN SO MUCH", Another user wrote, "@shraddhakapoor What a Movie..! Full Paisa vasool... 2 baar dekh chuka hu #blockbuster", One comment read, "No Bollywood No Hollywood No Tollywood one and only #SHRADDHAWOOD"

Following to the same Praising the films succes on Box office one user wrote, "Stree loading 1000cr Woh stree Hain Kuch bhi kar sakti hai". Shraddha is truly winning the hearts of the audienceAnother user wrote,"Shraddha Kapoor Box-office queen"

'Stree 2' stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. According to Sacnilk reports, Stree 2 performed well on its first 2 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 91.7 Cr India net.

Stree 2 is the first female-led film to shatter all previous records at the Indian box office.