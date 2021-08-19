Shreyas Talpade gears up for first short film 'Speed Dial'

Mumbai: Actor Shreyas Talpade is all excited about his upcoming short film titled 'Speed Dial' and is looking forward to his 'first eve' short film.

The film is directed by Kushal Srivastava and produced by 8 PM Premium Black Music CDs.

"Working on 'Speed Dial' has been a really fun and interesting experience for me. Honestly, if you think of it, this is my first short film ever and I am happy that I've shot with Kushal and his team which is equally enthusiastic. The character of Kabir is very relatable and I'm sure a lot of people will know exactly what he's going through. In situations like that, everyone would love a bit of luck and magic to help them out. Audiences are definitely in for a few fun twists and turns with Speed Dial," said Shreyas.

The film follows the story of Kabir, essayed by Shreyas, who is a contemporary 'everyman' and an introvert to such an extent that he can't even express his one-sided love to his childhood crush Ayesha. With Ayesha about to get married to someone else, Kabir is about to take a drastic step when luck shines on him, turning his world around for the better.

Commenting on the announcement of the film, Amar Sinha, COO, Radico Khaitan said – "We've realized that digital content has been a catalyst for us during this past year where we've been able to successfully connect and engage with our consumers that have been stuck at home. With Short films, we are looking to further expand our digital presence and we see great potential in creating short format content that can capture the imagination."

'Speed Dial', also features - Aksha Pardasany, Rahul Kapoor, Rajat Bhagat, B Shantanu, Dipoo Srivastava and Iqbal Azad - and it releases on August 24, on 8 PM Premium Black Music CDs YouTube channel.