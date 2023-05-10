topStoriesenglish2605718
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SHRUTI SODHI

Shruti Sodhi Opens Up On Her Hindi Debut 'Ab Dilli Dur Nahin', Says, 'The Character Has A Very Strong...'

Actress Shruti Sodhi talked about her Hindi film debut 'Ab Dilli Dur Nahin' which chronicles the journey of an aspiring IAS officer.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 06:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Shruti Sodhi Opens Up On Her Hindi Debut 'Ab Dilli Dur Nahin', Says, 'The Character Has A Very Strong...'

New Delhi: Actress Shruti Sodhi who has predominantly worked in Punjabi and Telugu films is set to make her Hindi debut with film ‘Ab Dilli Dur Nahin’ starring as a female lead opposite actor Imran Zahid. Directed by Kamal Chandra, the story chronicles the journey of a small-town boy aspiring to become an IAS officer which is slated to be released on 12th May. Director Mahesh Bhatt will be seen playing a cameo in this film. 

Sharing about why she chose this film to make her Hindi debut she says, "I was looking for a good script in Hindi to play a good part. This character has a very strong part, and she is holding the film in a certain way as much as the male lead. So, for me that was very attractive because there was lot to do in the film with different kinds of scenes and a great opportunity to deliver a good performance and make my presence felt." 

Shruti further mentioned, "Also, the fact that Mr Mahesh Bhatt showed a lot of faith in the script and was creatively involved, and things were done under his guidance so that made me feel very confident about this project. Also, the script was first a play which is converted into a film, so I believe it has gone through a series of fine tuning and that's why I was very sure to choose this project as my Hindi debut." 

Giving insights about her character she tells, "Niyati is a very strong, ethically and morally grounded girl with very clear values. She is shown as somebody who is inclined towards her family. Because her value system is very strong, she's able to take a very tough decision for love that changes the course in the film which you will see." 

Describing her working experience with Imran Zahid she shares, "Working with Imran was great. He was very thorough and well versed with his character. He has put a lot into research and worked really hard." Written by Dinesh Gautam, the plot is inspired by Delhi-based IAS officer Govind Jaiswal’s life. Produced by Vinay Bhardwaj, Syed Z and Sanjay Mawar, under the banner of Shining Sun Studios. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!