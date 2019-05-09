Ayushmann, Aanand team up for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan sequel

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' had been well appreciated by the audiences as well as critics. The film, helmed by R.S. Prasanna released on September 1, 2017 and had Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead. Here's good news for all the Ayushmann fans as their favourite actor is also a part of the sequel to the 2017 hit. Titled as 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', the film will be helmed by Hitesh Kewalya.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “IT'S OFFICIAL... Ayushmann Khurrana and producer Aanand L Rai reunite... After #ShubhMangalSaavdhan comes the second installment in the franchise: #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan... Will be directed by Hitesh Kewalya... The new film will focus on homosexuality... Early 2020 release.”

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan brought into focus the issue of erectile dysfunction. With its sequel focusing on homosexuality, we wonder what the film has in store. Ayushmann is known in the industry for choosing offbeat films that are rich in content. The talented actor has time and again surprised us with his performance and was last seen in 'Badhaai Ho'.

More details about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan are awaited.